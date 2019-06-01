Jericho says current WWE talent “can’t wait” to vent on his podcast

Jericho recently spoke with ESPN where he called the response to the podcast as insane. The former WWE star turned top AEW talent mentioned in this interview how fans aren’t the only ones taking notice but also several current WWE stars..

“I have heard from a lot of people who are working there saying, ‘I can’t wait to do my version in X amount of months,’” Jericho told ESPN. “It’s something that if you work in the WWE system, you know it’s true,” Jericho said.

“It’s part of the genius of Vince McMahon. It’s what he thinks. Sometimes you agree, sometimes you don’t. You heard all about it on Moxley’s podcast. When you work for Vince, you have to do things his way.

