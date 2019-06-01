GLOW returns on Netflix for season three on August 9

Netflix has announced that season three of the popular series GLOW will be returning on Friday, August 9.

A total of 10 episodes will make up the third season as the GLOW ladies pack their bags and head to Las Vegas! All 10 episodes, in 4K, will be made available at one go for binge watching.

The series has become one of Netflix’s most popular and the company picked up another season soon after season two was uploaded.

The synopsis for the third season reads, “Season 3 follows the ladies of GLOW as they take the Las Vegas Strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize that Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.”

GLOW features Alison Brie as Ruth “Zoya the Destroya” Wilder, Betty Gilpin as Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan, Sydelle Noel as Cherry “Junkchain”/”Black Magic” Bang, Britney Young as Carmen “Machu Picchu” Wade, Marc Maron as Sam Sylvia, Britt Baron as Justine “Scab” Biagi, Kate Nash as Rhonda “Britannica” Richardson, Gayle Rankin as Sheila “the She Wolf”, Kia Stevens as Tammé “The Welfare Queen” Dawson, and Jackie Tohn as Melanie “Melrose” Rosen as the main cast.

Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan, and Tara Herrmann serve as executive producers.