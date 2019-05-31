WWE Cancels Yet Another Monday Smackdown Live Event

At this point, it’s probably best to expect that not a lot of Smackdown shows will take place on Monday, as WWE has cancelled yet another one. WWE has removed the Palm Springs show on June 17th from their events page, and the show is no longer listed on the Convention Center’s website.

The company has canceled several house shows that would run opposite Raw due to the institution of the Wild Card rule. The bringing of Smackdown stars to Raw has meant that WWE has to postpone or reschedule the shows, most recently the June 3rd show in Corpus Christi, Texas.