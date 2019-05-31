Chris Jericho on WWE: “I’m sure they are watching”

“They know exactly what is going on, they have the daily social media reports, the analytics, the demographics, I know we had 200,000 Google searches, that’s up there with NFL numbers. I’m sure they are watching, and they are not very happy with what happened. You can’t tell me a show that had Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes, Jim Ross, Bret Hart, Dean Malenko calling the matches backstage, didn’t make WWE angry. Now, WWE is a juggernaut. They are not going anywhere, they have money to last decades, and decades, and decades. They have a huge talent roster, but this is a scene change. This puts WWE on watch.”

(source: Busted Open Radio & Wrestling Inc.)