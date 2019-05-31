Aries: “there was a six-figure contract on the table at the end of last year that I politely declined”

Austin Aries Says He Declined A Six-Figure Offer After Leaving Impact Wrestling, His Reputation & Thoughts on Working with NJPW

Austin Aries did an interview with the Journal Sentinel ahead of tomorrow night’s MLW Fury Road in Milwaukee.

Below are highlights.

On Leaving Impact/Joining MLW:

“Really, since I left Impact Wrestling – some people say controversially – I’ve been really laying low,” he said. “I’ve had contract offers. Even after (Impact) there was a six-figure contract on the table at the end of last year that I politely declined. MLW had contacted me previously about maybe wanting to come in and do some things with them, but it wasn’t the right timing. I just decided for the first half of this year just to reset. I’m also in the mindset that at this point in my career, I don’t really want to work for anybody. But I will work with anybody. Then I actually reached out to MLW and I said to them, ‘Hey guys, I know we talked a few months back and you had expressed some interest. It wasn’t really the right time. I said, ‘You’re going to be in my hometown. That interests me.’ I’m not motivated by money and I never really had been. I’m probably not motivated by a lot things that people think I am.”

On His Reputation:

“I’ve never really come out publicly and buried anybody. I’ve never come out publicly and exposed anyone or anything. I’ve always let things be written about me, true or otherwise, and never really taken the time to address them because you can’t really win that game in the moment. And, to be quite honest, at a certain point you decide to use them to your advantage. Good, bad, indifferent. And most people aren’t indifferent about me, which is good in my business.”

On Working For NJPW:

“At this point in my career, I’ve literally been blessed to do almost everything I’ve wanted to do. Outside of going and maybe having a run in New Japan (Pro Wrestling), which is probably the only major company I haven’t worked for that I want to check off. So I’m putting it on the record right now.”

Jim Cornette was also part of the interview. Here’s what he had to say about Aries:

“He’s a great wrestler. And he’s a great personality for pro wrestling. That comes through in pretty much everything he does. He’s been controversial because he’s the kind of guy that wants to do his own thing. He’s a nightmare to face in the ring, and he’s a nightmare to deal with in the conference room. The level of excellence that he brings in the ring is equal to the obstinance that he brings in contract negotiations. You can call it being his own worst enemy, or you can call it being true to himself with finding his spot on his terms.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)