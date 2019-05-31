AEW Officially Announces Main Event For All Out

The main event for AEW All Out for the inaugural World Championship is official. All Elite Wrestling announced on Friday that Chris Jericho will face Adam Page to determine the first AEW World Champion at the PPV, as you can see below. Jericho and Page earned their spots in the match at Double or Nothing, where Page won the Casino Battle Royal and Jericho defeated Kenny Omega.

AEW All Out takes place on August 31st from the Sears Center Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets go on sale June 14th.