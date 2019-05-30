Tyler Breeze back full time in NXT

During a conference call with reporters, Triple H has confirmed that Tyler Breeze is now back full time with the NXT brand and he is happy to have “Price Pretty” back with the brand.

Breeze was one of the top stars in NXT during his time there but once he moved to the main roster in 2015, he became just another mid carder. In 2016, he started teaming with Fandango and the duo, known as Breezango, became known for their hilarious Fashion Files segments. But in the ring, there was not much success as a tag team either and when Fandango got injured last year, Breeze was taken off television as well.

After appearing at a few NXT non-televised events, Breeze returned on the May 22 episode of NXT and attacked North American champion Velveteen Dream. The two will face off at NXT Takeover: XXV on Saturday for the title.