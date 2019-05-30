Scarlett Bordeaux Removes Impact From Social Media Bio

Scarlett Bordeaux is dead set on her desire to get a release from Impact Wrestling, having removed the company’s information from her bio. As Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet notes, Bordeaux has not only removed Impact from her social media profiles, she has unfollowed the company on social media.

Bordeaux requested her release earlier this month. Her contract, initially believed to expire in the summer, has since been reported as being a multi-year contract.

There is no confirmation as of yet that Impact has granted her release. As of this writing, she is still on the roster page of Impact Wrestling.