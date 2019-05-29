WWE Takes Signs that Hint at AEW and Distrust in VInce McMahon’s Booking

WWE saw that MJF sign that was held up during this week’s Smackdown, and apparently they weren’t impressed. As you can see below, signs reading “You Aren’t MJF” and “Save Us HHH” were seen on camera during Smackdown, and according to some in attendance the signs were taken away by security.

This isn’t exactly new for WWE, as they have regularly confiscated signs that they didn’t want to make it on air, such as those critical of WWE’s product. MJF, of course, made a splash at AEW Double or Nothing where he interrupted Bret Hart as Hart was introducing the AEW World Championship.