The Undertaker appearing on Raw next week to promote match against Goldberg

The Undertaker will be appearing on Monday Night Raw next week to promote his match against Goldberg at the Super ShowDown event which will take place on June 7.

While he did not appear at WrestleMania for the first time in two decades, The Undertaker did show up on the Raw after Mania and interrupted Elias. He has not been seen on television since and Taker has signed a new big contract with WWE.

The Undertaker was supposed to appear at Starrcast II during the Double or Nothing weekend but after some legal maneuvers, WWE got him out of the deal.

His match against Goldberg is the first one between the two in their careers. Apart from a small face to face and an altercation at the Royal Rumble in 2017 where Goldberg eliminated Taker, the two never stepped foot in the same ring.