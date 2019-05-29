Scorpio Sky

Real name: Schuyler Andrews

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 205 lbs.

Date of birth: April 2, 1983

Born: Los Angeles, California

Pro debut: 2002

Trained by: Revolution Pro Dojo

Finishing moves: VHS

Biography

– Andrews began his career in Revolution Pro Wrestling under a mask as ‘Gallinero III’, though before the end of his first year as a pro, he had become ‘Scorpio Sky’

– Sky competed on the first ever PWG show in July 2003, teaming with Quicksilver to defeat Shane & Shannon Ballard

– On August 9, 2003, Sky defeated Super Dragon to win the RPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On October 11, Sky defeated Disco Machine to retain the RPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– A week later, Sky defeated Scott Lost to win the APW LA Lightweight Title

– On October 25, The Aerial Express (Sky & Quicksilver) defeated Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) to win the AWS Tag Team Titles

– On November 29, Sky defeated Rising Son to retain the RPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On December 6, Sky defeated Chris Bosh to retain the APW LA Lightweight Title

– On December 10, The Aerial Express defeated Chris Bosh & Johnny Paradise to retain the AWS Tag Team Titles

– On March 6, 2004, Sky defeated Rising Son to regain the RPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On March 20, The Aerial Express defeated The X-Foundation (Joey Ryan & Scott Lost) to regain the AWS Tag Team Titles

– On May 15, Sky defeated Chris Bosh to retain the RPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On May 29, Sky defeated Lil Cholo to retain the AWS Light Heavyweight Title

– On July 18, Sky defeated Phoenix Star to retain the RPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On July 24, Sky defeated B-Boy to retain the AWS LA Light Heavyweight Title

– In August 2004, Sky wrestled a tour with the Osaka Pro promotion in Japan

– Sky won the 2004 RPW Revolution J Tournament, defeating Joey Harder, Quicksilver & Super Dragon in the 4-Way Elimination Final

– On October 30, Sky defeated Human Tornado, Scott Lost & Lil Cholo to retain the AWS Light Heavyweight Title

– In November 2004, Sky wrestled several dates in Europe for Germany’s wXw promotion

– On January 8, 2005, Sky defeated Human Tornado to retain the AWS Light Heavyweight Title

– On January 29, Sky defeated Ruckus to retain the AWS Light Heavyweight Title

– On February 19, Sky defeated Phoenix Star to retain the AWS Light Heavyweight Title

– At PWG’s 2nd Anniversary Show, The Aerial Express (Sky & Quicksilver) defeated Arrogance (Scott Lost & Chris Bosh) in a No-DQ Match to win the PWG Tag Team Titles. However, the titles were vacated the next day due to a storyline injury suffered by Sky

– Sky was on the roster of MTV’s short-lived Wrestling Society X brand

– On May 2, 2008, Sky defeated Brandon Gatson in a Best of 3 Falls Match to win the EWF Heavyweight Title

– On May 16, Sky defeated Ryan Taylor to retain the EWF Heavyweight Title

– On May 31, Sky defeated Karl Anderson & Lil Cholo to retain the EWF Heavyweight Title and win the AWS Heavyweight Title

– In June 2008, Sky defended the EWF Heavyweight Title against Ryan Taylor, Joey Ryan & Liger Rivera

– In July 2008, Sky defended the EWF Heavyweight Title against Scott Lost, Joey Ryan, Lil Cholo & Terex, as well as defending the AWS Heavyweight Title against Lil Cholo

– On August 10, Sky defeated Jeremy Jaeger to retain the EWF Heavyweight Title

– On July 10, 2009, Sky won a 10-Man Battle Royal to win the EWA Heavyweight Title

– On July 24, Sky defeated Matt Yaden to retain the EWA Heavyweight Title

– On August 7, Sky defeated Human Tornado by DQ to retain the EWA Heavyweight Title

– In September 2009, Sky defended the EWA Heavyweight Title against Ali Bumaya (twice) and Human Tornado

– On November 27, Sky defeated David Mason to retain the EWA Heavyweight Title

– Sky returned to PWG to defeat Scott Lost in Lost’s retirement match

– Sky won the 2011 M1W New Year’s Day Cup, defeating Johnny Goodtime in the final

– On July 10, 2011, Sky defeated SoCal Crazy to become the first NWA International Television Champion

– On September 11, Sky defeated Ray Rosas to retain the NWA International Television Title

– On October 9, Sky defeated Willie Mack to retain the NWA International Television Title

– On October 14, Sky defeated Freddy Bravo to retain the NWA International Television Title

– On November 6, Sky defeated Peter Avalon to retain the NWA International Television Title

– On December 4, Sky defeated Johnny Yuma to retain the NWA International Television Title

– On January 8, 2012, Sky defeated Famous B to retain the NWA International Television Title

– On February 12, Sky defeated Willie Mack to retain the NWA International Television Title

– On April 8, Sky defeated Ryan Taylor to retain the NWA International Television Title

– On May 12, Sky defeated Nick Madrid to retain the NWA International Television Title

– In June 2012, Andrews began wrestling for TNA as ‘Mason Andrews’

– At Destination X ’12, Andrews defeated Lars Only, Dakota Darsow, Kid Kash & Rubix to qualify for the X-Division Title match, but lost the Ultimate X finale to Zema Ion

– In August 2012, Andrews appeared on WWE Raw as Harold, a classmate of Daniel Bryan and Kane in their anger management sessions

– On May 5, 2013, Sky defeated Shaun Ricker in a Loser Leaves Town Match to win the CWFH Heritage Heavyweight Title

– A week later, Sky defeated Jeremy Jaeger, Rudy Luna & Richie Slade to win the AOW Pride of the Ring Tournament

– On June 9, Sky defeated Eric Watts to win the AOW Heavyweight Title

– On July 21, Sky defeated Gregory Sharpe & Jarek Matthews to retain the CWFH Heritage Heavyweight Title

– On August 4, Sky defeated Steven Andrews to retain the AOW Heavyweight Title

– A week later, Sky defeated SoCal Crazy to retain the CWFH Heritage Heavyweight Title

– On September 28, Sky defeated B-Boy & Lil Cholo to win the AWS Heavyweight Title, but would lose it to B-Boy in his first defense two weeks later

– On November 3, Sky defeated Matt Striker to retain the CWFH Heritage Heavyweight Title

– On December 8, Sky defeated Big Duke in a Last Man Standing Match to retain the CWFH Heritage Heavyweight Title

– On January 12, 2014, Sky defeated Ryan Taylor to retain the CWFH Heritage Heavyweight Title

– On August 29, Sky defeated El Mariachi Loco & Famous B to win the AWS Light Heavyweight Title

– On July 10, 2016, Sky defeated Ryan J Morals to win the AOW Desert Title

– On October 15, Sky defeated Morals in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to retain the AOW Desert Title

– The next day, Sky defeated Aaron Solow, DJZ & Ricky Starks to become the first WrestleCircus Sideshow Champion

– On November 19, Sky defeated Jervis Cottonbelly & Rocky Romero to retain the WrestleCircus Sideshow Title

– The next day, Sky defeated Laredo Kid to retain the WrestleCircus Sideshow Title

– On December 11, Sky defeated Methius Starky & Steven Andrews to retain the AOW Desert Title

– On December 17, Sky, Laredo Kid & Serpentico defeated Aaron Solow, Ricky Starks & Jordan Len-X to retain the WrestleCircus Sideshow Title for Sky

– On January 14, 2017, Sky defeated Jordan Len-X, Gregory James, Willie Mack & Ethan Page to retain the WrestleCircus Sideshow Title

– On January 22, Sky defeated Joey Ryan to retain the AOW Desert Title

– On February 12, Sky defeated Tyler Bateman to win the UWN Television Title

– A week later, Sky defeated Jordan Len-X to retain the WrestleCircus Sideshow Title, but then lost it to Leva Bates

– On February 26, Sky defeated Tyler Bateman to retain the UWN Television Title

– On March 26, Sky defeated Ricky Mandel to retain the UWN Television Title

– On April 8, Sky defeated David Starr to retain the UWN Television Title. Over the next month, he would defend against Scott Chandler & Ricky Mandel

– On May 14, Sky defeated Nate Wings & Astro Viajero to retain the UWN Television Title

– In September 2017, Sky began competing regularly for Ring of Honor. He would join up with Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian to form the ‘SoCal Uncensored’ stable, often shortened to SCU

– On December 3, Sky defeated Rocky Romero to regain the UWN Television Title

– At Honor Reigns Supreme ’18, SCU defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent)

– At ROH’s 16th Anniversary Show, SCU defeated The Bullet Club (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & Hangman Page) to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At Supercard of Honor XII, SCU defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) & Flip Gordon in a Ladder Match to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On August 12, 2018, Sky defeated Owen Travers, Nick Bugatti & Ruben Iglesias to retain the AOW Desert Title

– At the ALL IN Zero Hour event, SCU (Sky & Kazarian) defeated The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

– On October 14, SCU (Sky & Kazarian) defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) and The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) to win the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On November 3, SCU defeated Team CMLL (Guerrero Maya Jr & Stuka Jr) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At Global Wars ’18, SCU defeated The Super Smash Brothers (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– The ROH contracts of all three members of SCU expired at the end of 2018 and they left to join the upstart AEW promotion, with the trio taking on scouting and training roles alongside their in-ring duties

– SCU (Sky, Daniels & Kazarian) won the 2019 Bar Wrestling Trios Tournament, defeating The Carnies (Nick Iggy, Kerry Awful & Tripp Cassidy) and Heart Eyes Emoji (Jake Atlas, Ray Rosas & Heather Monroe) in the final

– On May 12, 2019, Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to win the WrestleCircus Ringmaster Title

– At AEW Double or Nothing, SCU (Sky, Daniels & Kazarian) defeated Strong Hearts (CIMA, T-Hawk & El Lindaman)

– At All Out, SCU (Kazarian, Daniels & Sky) defeated The Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt)

– On the October 30, 2019 episode of Dynamite, SCU (Kazarian & Sky) defeated The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr & Rey Fenix) in the final of a tournament to become the first AEW Tag Team Champions

– At Full Gear, SCU (Kazarian & Sky) defeated The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr & Rey Fenix) and Private Party (Isaiah Kassidy & Marc Quen) to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles

– The next week on Dynamite, SCU (Kazarian & Sky) defeated The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara) to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles

– On the December 18, 2019 episode of Dynamite, SCU (Kazarian & Sky) defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles