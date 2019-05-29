Notes on Who Worked Backstage at AEW Double or Nothing

More details are available about the backstage crew that worked at Double or Nothing. PWInsider reports that QT Marshall was a producer for the Dustin Rhodes vs. Cody match, while Jerry Lynn was a producer on the Casino Battle Royal. As previously noted, several TNA and WCW alumni were backstage working on the production side.

– The site also notes that the hotel in Chicago for Starrcast III, which will take place during All Out weekend, sold out almost immediately after the event was announced on Sunday.