Luchasaurus joins All Elite Wrestling
AEW announced the signing of Luchasaurus, the man formerly known as Vibora in Lucha Underground and Judas Devlin in NXT.
The 34-year-old California native was part of the Casino Battle Royale during the Double or Nothing pre-show and was eliminated by the eventual winner Adam Page after making it to the final four.
Real name Austin Matelson, he was signed to a WWE developmental deal in 2012 and lasted there through 2014 before joining Lucha Underground under a mask. He is a former LU Trios champion.
He was also a contestant in the 17th season of Big Brother and was evicted during the 12th week, placing fifth.
He has a Masters Degree and now…@JudasDraven / #LuchaSaurus is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/pRSCfKw9Il
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 29, 2019