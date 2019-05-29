Jon Moxley on when he knew he was leaving WWE

Jon Moxley and when he knew he was going to leave WWE. From his interview on Talk is Jericho:

“Lets dive into good stuff. I want the viewer to decide if this sounds ridiculous or not and shine the light on the creative process. A glimpse of what its actually like.

July of 2018 is when I knew I was gone. This is when I was recovering from my Tricep injury. In July is when I knew

Back in July even though I knew I wasn’t going to resign I wasn’t going to ask for my release or quit or try get fired. Reasons being I didn’t want to look unprofessional and my wife works there and I didn’t want to put her in a position of any awkwardness.”











