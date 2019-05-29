Jim Ross on Moxley’s AEW debut: “I didn’t know it was going to happen”

In an interview with SI.com, Jim Ross talked about Jox Moxley’s debut with AEW at Double or Nothing:

“I didn’t know it was going to happen,” said Ross. “I knew we were negotiating with Moxley. I asked what was happening with him about 10 days ago, and I was told it was going well, but when it came time for the show, his name wasn’t anywhere on my format sheet. It left my mind because I had more I knew I had to prepare for.”

“The lucky part for me is it reminded me of Mick Foley getting thrown off the cell,” said Ross. “I didn’t know that was going to happen, and the same thing happened on Saturday night in Vegas. I didn’t know Moxley was coming out there. He was so full of passion and raw, animal magnetism. I felt it in my bone marrow, it was a ‘Stone Cold’ moment.”