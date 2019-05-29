5/29/19 WWE NXT Recap: Belair vs. Yim; Gulak vs. Kushida; Burch/Lorcan vs. Forgotten Sons Main Event

The opening credits roll. Beth Phoenix, Mauro Ranallo, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair

Yim delivers a dropkick, but Belair comes back and pulls her down over the top rope. Belair goes for a quick cover, but Yim kicks out. Yim comes back and takes Belair down and delivers a series of right hands. Belair comes back and drops Yim with a clothesline, but Yim comes back and trips Belair up. Yim kicks Belair in the chest and then cannonballs her in the corner. Yim goes for the cover, but Belair kicks out. Yim kicks Belair in the chest a few times, but Belair blocks the last one and drops Yim to the mat. Belair kicks Yim in the face and goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out. Belair applies a double chicken wing, but Yim counters with an arm drag. Yim catches Belair with a roll-up, but Belair kicks out at two. Belair takes Yim back down and goes for a cover of her own, but Yim kicks out. Belair delivers a suplex and splashes onto Yim.

Belair smacks Yim in the face, but Yim shoves her away and locks her in the Tarantula. Yim goes for the cover, but Belair kicks out at two. Belair comes back with a dropkick and clubs Yim across the back. Belair grinds Yim’s face into the ropes and then delivers forearm shots in the corner. Belair goes for a slam, but Yim rolls her up for a two count. Belair comes back with a forearm shot and goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out again. Yim comes back and tosses Belair to the floor. Belair gets back into the ring, but Yim tosses her across the ring. Yim drops Belair with a few clotheslines and then a few kicks to the midsection. Yim connects with Code Yim and goes for the cover, but Belair kicks out at two. Belair backs Yim into the corner and charges, but Yim moves and Belair hits the ring post. Yim delivers Eat Defeat, but Belair rolls to the floor.

Belair walks up the ramp, but Yim goes after her. Belair slams Yim into the ring apron and rolls back into the ring. Yim gets back into the ring at the count of nine. Belair clubs Yim across the back and tosses her across the ring. She tosses her again and then delivers a back body drop. Belair goes for a power bomb, but Yim grabs her hair and delivers Eat Defeat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mia Yim

The video hype package for the match at NXT TakeOver: XXV between The Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze is shown.

Tonight’s main event: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.

Up next: Kushida vs. Drew Gulak

Footage of the brawl from last between Candice LeRae and Io Shirai against Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir is shown, in which Shirai laid out The Horsewomen with a kendo stick. Baszler then says that at TakeOver, Shirai will not be allowed to use weapons and she has run out of friends. Baszler says her friends will be with her at ringside.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Kushida vs. Drew Gulak

Gulak applies a wrist-lock and takes Kushida down. Kushida breaks the hold, but Gulak takes him down. Gulak applies a single leg Boston Crab, but Kushida counters out. Kushida goes for a triangle submission, but Gulak shoves him away. Kushida locks in a cross-face and turns it into a side-headlock. Gulak counters, but Kushida locks in the octopus submission. Gulak powers out and locks in the trailer hitch submission, but Kushida makes it to the ropes. They each go for hip tosses and then Kushida wrenches Gulak’s arm over the top rope. Kushida gets back into the ring, but Gulak delivers a gut-buster. Gulak applies a head scissors submission, but Kushida counters. Gulak escapes, but Kushida comes back and applies an arm bar. Gulak blocks it and reverses into an ankle lock. Kushida escapes and connects with an enzuiguri. Kushida goes for a suplex, but Gulak blocks it.

Kushida comes back with looks for the Hoverboard Lock, but Gulak blocks it. Kushida slams Gulak with a Flatliner and rolls Gulak up for the pin fall.

Winner: Kushida

Io Shirai is backstage for an interview. Shirai says she is not afraid of Baszler or her friends, so she can bring them all to TakeOver. Candice LeRae walks up and thanks Shirai for having her back last week, and LeRae says she will have Shirai’s back at TakeOver.

The announcers run down the card for NXT TakeOver: XXV, which is this Saturday from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The video hype package for the match at NXT TakeOver: XXV between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano is shown.

“On My Teeth” by Underoath is the official theme song for NXT TakeOver: XXV.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) (w/Jaxson Ryker)

Burch dropkicks Blake into the corner and then applies a shoulder bar. Cutler tags in and takes Burch down to the mat. Cutler stomps away on Burch in the corner and Blake tags back in. They delivers a double back-breaker to Burch and Blake goes for the cover, but Burch kicks out at two. Lorcan tags in and he delivers uppercuts to Blake. Ryker distracts Lorcan and Blake takes Lorcan down with a clothesline. The referee tosses Ryker from ringside and The Street Profits beat Ryker down on the stage. All four men in the ring brawl and The Street Profits rush the ring and the referee calls for the bell.

Match Result: Double Disqualification

-After the match, The Profits and Burch and Lorcan brawl, but Cutler and Blake bring chairs into the ring and lay everyone out. Ryker stands on the stage, but Roderick Strong and Adam Cole attack him and toss him off the stage. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish rush the ring with Cole and Strong and they beat down Cutler and Blake. Cole grabs a ladder and The ERA ram it into Ryker on the stage. They set the ladder up and Cole sits atop. Cole calls out Matt Riddle and Johnny Gargano, and says at TakeOver it is undisputed.