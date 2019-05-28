NJPW GM Michael Craven issues statement on Jon Moxley

In a statement released to the media, New Japan Pro Wrestling General Manager Michael Craven issued a statement on Jon Moxley and his association with the promotion.

“New Japan and Jon Moxley came to terms on an agreement some time ago, completely independently of All Elite. Our understanding is that he is free to wrestle in Japan,” Craven said.

The GM also repeated the fact that NJPW has no deals with All Elite Wrestling and there’s no collaboration between the two promotions. “We wish AEW well, but have no working relationship as of now.”

Moxley will wrestle Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States champion Juice Robinson on June 5 at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall.