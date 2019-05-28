Dead Man Talking Trademark Opposition Filed by Audioboom

The Starrcast trademark for Dead Man Talking was being published for opposition last week. The Undertaker was originally scheduled to appear at Starrcast over the weekend, but he was ultimately pulled from the event by WWE. After the trademark was published for opposition, PWInsider reports that an opposition is in the process of being filed by Audioboom and not WWE as one might have expected.

Per the report, Audioboom requested a 30-day extension to file an opposition, which they have until July 20 to perform. Audioboom produces a non-wrestling themed podcast that is also called Dead Man Talking.

Additionally, WWE has until June 20 to file an opposition or request an extension.