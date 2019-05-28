Backstage Update on Injury for AJ Styles

During today’s latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the reported injury for former WWE World champion AJ Styles. As previously reported, Styles had to be pulled from a match on last night’s Raw due to an injury. Additionally, Styles said himself on his Mixer livestream yesterday that he’s dealing with some wear and tear and not a new injury. According to Meltzer, he had heard before Raw that AJ Styles was pulled off all house shows, and then he got pulled from Raw last night.

Additionally, it appears to be a back injury Styles is dealing with at the moment. He could be about for a couple weeks or the next month.