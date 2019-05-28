AJ Styles Provides Update After Missing House Shows

AJ Styles gave an update on his health status after he was pulled from the main event on Raw. Styles was pulled from the main event match and replaced with Baron Corbin and on his Mixer livestream after Raw, Styles said it wasn’t a new injury but rather just “wear and tear.”

“I’ve got something going on with my AC joint,” Styles said. “It’s rubbing up against bone and we thought I had a fracture. It may not be the case, which is a good thing. It may require a shot to keep the swelling down. It’s not a major injury. It’s just wear and tear. Hopefully, it doesn’t keep me out for very long. I can’t stand being out but I haven’t had rest in a long time. So I’m going to take time to rest my body so I can be back. WWE has made sure we’ve dealt with this injury properly. Trust me, I want to be back. I want to earn my money.”