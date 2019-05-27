Which title will Brock Lesnar go after? The answer comes tonight on Raw

Will WWE put in an extra effort tonight on Raw on the heels of the very successful Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Saturday? Or will it be business as usual?

Mr Money In The Bank Brock Lesnar will be in the house – for the second week in a row – along with Paul Heyman as the two will announce which title they will be going after. Lesnar was given the option to go after either the Universal or WWE title after winning the MITB briefcase.

The status of the United States title will also be addressed tonight. Rey Mysterio beat Samoa Joe at Money In The Bank but in a controversial fashion as Joe’s shoulder was not on the mat when the three-count happened.

No matches have so far been announced for the broadcast.

This Memorial Day episode of Raw will be live from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

