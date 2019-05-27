Jon Moxley making first appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling on June 5

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that Jon Moxley will be making his first appearance for the company at the June 5 event in Tokyo at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

Over the past month, matches of IWGP US champion Juice Robinson have been interrupted by a mysterious video saying that it was “time up” for him. The man behind the videos ended up being Moxley, who today posted a video on his social media revealing the words MOX at the end of one of the videos.

While Moxley is now a full-time member of All Elite Wrestling, his schedule allows him to take outside bookings for the time being until AEW starts their weekly television show on TV in a few months.

The former WWE champion appeared at the end of Double or Nothing and attacked Chris Jericho, the referee, and Kenny Omega.