Chris Jericho Rants about Skipping Starrcast – Tells Fan to “F Off”

Chris Jericho is making sure that Starrcast doesn’t steal any of his heel heat over skipping his live Talk is Jericho podcast panel. As reported earlier today, Jericho announced that he would be skipping the live podcast recording because the fans didn’t thank him as he demanded following his win over Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing. According to Joel Gertner, Jericho “treat[ed] fans to a part FYRE FESTIVAL/part Andy Kaufman Great Gatsby/part Cardboard Cutout Yule Log that looks to have no end in sight for next 90 mins” instead of appearing.

That led to a fan taking a shot at Starrcast, which brought Jericho in to comment. Jericho said the decision was his alone “because I didn’t get my thank you last night.” He continued, “Why would I come hang around a bunch of marks who don’t understand the reason why [AEW] exists in the first place? Eff off.”

Chris Jericho

✔

@IAmJericho

This has nothing to do w @StarrcastEvents. This is my decision alone because I didn’t get my thank you last night. Why would I come hang around a bunch of marks who don’t understand the reason why @AEWrestling exists in the first place? Eff off.