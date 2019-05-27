Bret Hart thanks AEW for the opportunity to be at Double or Nothing

Bret “Hit Man” Hart thanked All Elite Wrestling for allowing him the opportunity to make history and unveil the brand new AEW World title at Double or Nothing on Saturday night.

In a post on Instagram, Bret revealed that Cody called him personally to ask him to be the presenter on the night and he simply could not say no to the offer.

“I have great respect for everyone involved and what they’re trying to accomplish, and it’s great for the wrestling industry in general,” Bret wrote.

Bret appearing at Double or Nothing was one of the big surprises of the night considering that just over a month ago he was on the WWE Hall of Fame stage being inducted with his late tag team partner Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.