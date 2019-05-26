Reigns on working both Raw & Smackdown: “It’s not easy. It’s tough work”

“It’s not easy. It’s tough work. It takes special people to do this kind of stuff. I’m cut from a different fabric. I’ve always been someone who can handle this type of workload. To be honest, I feel good. We’re all human and we all want to feel needed. If I’m here to help the team and that’s my role, then that’s what I’m going to do. I was out so I wanted to get back and help the team. So if that’s what’s needed out of me I’ll do everything to the best of my ability to get the job done.”

source: newsweek.com