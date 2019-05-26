NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 26 – Day 10” Results – May 26, 2019 – Chiba, Japan
1. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
Ryusuke Taguchi [10] defeated Ren Narita [0]
2. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
Jonathan Gresham [8] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]
3. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
Rocky Romero [6] defeated DOUKI [2]
4. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
Marty Scurll [8] defeated Titan [4]
5. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
BUSHI [8] defeated Bandido [6]
6. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
Shingo Takagi [14] defeated Tiger Mask IV [4]
7. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
YOH [8] defeated El Phantasmo [10]
8. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
Dragon Lee [10] defeated TAKA Michinoku [0] (via Forfeit)
9. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
Robbie Eagles [10] defeated Will Ospreay [10]
10. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
Taiji Ishimori [12] defeated SHO [6]
—
Best of the Super Juniors 26 Standings:
A Block:
1. Shingo Takagi [14]
2. Taiji Ishimori [12]
3. Dragon Lee [10]
4. Jonathan Gresham [8]
4. Marty Scurll [8]
6. SHO [6]
7. Titan [4]
7. Tiger Mask IV [4]
7. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]
10. TAKA Michinoku [0]
B Block:
1. El Phantasmo [10]
1. Robbie Eagles [10]
1. Ryusuke Taguchi [10]
1. Will Ospreay [10]
5. BUSHI [8]
5. YOH [8]
7. Bandido [6]
7. Rocky Romero [6]
9. DOUKI [2]
10. Ren Narita [0]