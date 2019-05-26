NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 26 – Day 10” Results – May 26, 2019 – Chiba, Japan

1. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

Ryusuke Taguchi [10] defeated Ren Narita [0]

2. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Jonathan Gresham [8] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]

3. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

Rocky Romero [6] defeated DOUKI [2]

4. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Marty Scurll [8] defeated Titan [4]

5. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

BUSHI [8] defeated Bandido [6]

6. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Shingo Takagi [14] defeated Tiger Mask IV [4]

7. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

YOH [8] defeated El Phantasmo [10]

8. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Dragon Lee [10] defeated TAKA Michinoku [0] (via Forfeit)

9. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

Robbie Eagles [10] defeated Will Ospreay [10]

10. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Taiji Ishimori [12] defeated SHO [6]

—

Best of the Super Juniors 26 Standings:

A Block:

1. Shingo Takagi [14]

2. Taiji Ishimori [12]

3. Dragon Lee [10]

4. Jonathan Gresham [8]

4. Marty Scurll [8]

6. SHO [6]

7. Titan [4]

7. Tiger Mask IV [4]

7. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]

10. TAKA Michinoku [0]

B Block:

1. El Phantasmo [10]

1. Robbie Eagles [10]

1. Ryusuke Taguchi [10]

1. Will Ospreay [10]

5. BUSHI [8]

5. YOH [8]

7. Bandido [6]

7. Rocky Romero [6]

9. DOUKI [2]

10. Ren Narita [0]