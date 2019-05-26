Jon Moxley’s AEW In-Ring Debut Set for Fyter Fest

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW sent out a press release late Saturday night after Double or Nothing that confirmed that Moxley will make his in-ring debut for the promotion at Fyter Fest on June 29th. His opponent has not been named.

Other matches currently confirmed for Fyter Fest include Cody vs. Darby Allin, Michael Nakazawa vs. Jebailey in a Hardcore Match, and Kenny Omega teaming with The Young Bucks to take on Pac and The Lucha Bros in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.