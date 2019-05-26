Cody and Dustin to team up at Fight for the Fallen versus The Young Bucks

The first match for the AEW show Fight for the Fallen was announced last night following the conclusion of the Cody vs Dustin bloodbath.

After Cody defeated Dustin, he grabbed the mic and said that he needed a favor from him because he signed on the dotted line for a tag team match at the show against The Young Bucks. He told Dustin that he doesn’t need a tag team partner, he doesn’t need a friend, but needs a brother.

At that point, Dustin, all covered in blood, hugged his brother and accepted the invitation.

Fight for the Fallen will take place on Saturday, July 13 at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida. Revenue from the gate will be donated to the Jacksonville’s Victim Assistance Advisory Council.

Lots of tickets still remain for this show which are available to purchase from Ticketmaster.com.