Awesome Kong returns to the ring at Double or Nothing, Sasha Banks comments

Awesome Kong made her return to the ring at Double or Nothing after she was presented as the fourth and surprise entrant in the scheduled triple threat way match between Nayla Rose, Britt Baker, and Kaylie Rae.

Before the match started, AEW Chief Brand Office Brandi Rhodes came out in her wrestling gear and made it seem like she was joining the match. She said she wants a good match…but she’d rather have an awesome match instead. And then then Kong, who wrestled in WWE as well as Kharma, made her way out to a big pop from the Vegas crowd.

Kong has not wrestled for Impact or WWE since 2016 so this was her first big match in three years. Kong, real name Kia Stevens, is part of the GLOW on Netflix cast where she portrays the character of Tammé “The Welfare Queen” Dawson.

I love awesome Kong ahhhhh — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2019











