“this is a revolution”
“We used the word ‘revolution’ because this is a revolution.” – @CodyRhodes @AEWrestling #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/wgZ3h3SNhl
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 26, 2019
This is a revolution.
@AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/oKhHa6L0e9
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 26, 2019
Bucks, Cody, Brandi and Omega out here to rally the troops, announcing it as the first sensory inclusive event in wrestling history. #AEWDoN
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 26, 2019