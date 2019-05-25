Video: Jon Moxley debuts at AEW’s Double or Nothing

Jon Moxley, the artist formery known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing.

Moxley showed up after Jericho beat Omega in the main event and was cutting a promo in the ring. All of a sudden, the crowd went crazy as Moxley entered the arena in a familiar way – through the stands.

The former WWE champion attacked Jericho and hit him with the Dirty Deeds. He then also hit his finishing move on the referee before turning his attention to Kenny Omega.

Moxley and Omega brawled through the crowd and eventually on the stage where Moxley hit his third Dirty Deeds of the night on Omega on the giant poker chips which formed part of the stage. He then threw Omega off the stage to end the night with fans chanting “Moxley! Moxley!”

The former member of The Shield became a free agent on May 1 after he decided not to renew his WWE deal.

Jon Moxley confronts Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing pic.twitter.com/VMFwln6A84 — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) May 26, 2019

Jon Moxley is in AEW and he’s already sent a message to locker room! #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/nhFaTWkItb — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 26, 2019











