Participants announced so far for the 21-man Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing pre-show

17 men out of the 21 participants who will be part of the Casino Battle Royale are announced, leaving four mystery entrants.

The winner of this battle royal will be competing against the winner of Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega match at a later date to crown the inaugural AEW World champion. The match will start with five individuals in the ring and every three minutes, another batch of five will come out and so forth. The last person, whoever draws lucky #21, will be entering the ring on their own. Elimination follows the usual path – over the top rope and both feet touching the floor.

The pre-show, titled The Buy In, will stream live and free at 7PM ET on AEW’s YouTube channel and B/R Live in the United States, ITV4 in the United Kingdom, and internationally on FITE.TV.

The participants so far in this match are – in alphabetical order – Ace Romero, Billy Gunn, Brandon Cutler, Brian Pillman Jr., Dustin Thomas, Glacier, Isiah Kassidy, Luchasaurus, Marq Quen, Michael Nakazawa, MJF, Jimmy Havoc, Joey Janela, Jungle Boy, Shawn Spears, Sonny Kiss, and Sunny Daze.