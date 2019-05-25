Konnan Expects the Lucha Bros to Work AEW Full Time in US

Konnan Expects the Lucha Bros to Work AEW Full Time in US and AAA in Mexico, Thinks All Companies Should be Able to Work With Each Other

WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to Konnan for the WINCLY podcast. According to Konnan, he thinks the Lucha Bros. will likely be working full-time in AEW very soon, so their time in MLW might be ending. Below are some highlights of Konnan discussing the Lucha Bros. and more, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Konnan on AEW and WWE and what smaller promotions have to do:

“This is something I talked with Paul Heyman about when I was in ECW. At the end of the day, you’ve got these two big companies with big pockets and you’ve almost become a farm system for the Big Two. … Identifying talent isn’t enough. You also have to cultivate them. You’ve got to motivate them and show them what’s right vs. what’s wrong. It’s kind of sad sometimes when you’ve done all of the heavy lifting and somebody comes up and offers them more money. But that’s the marketplace.”

On if he thinks the Lucha Bros.’ time in MLW is ending:

“I don’t know. I think they might be. I’m pretty sure they’ll probably be wrestling full-time with AEW in the U.S. and I don’t know how exclusive they’ll be. They may not let their talent wrestle anywhere else which is there prerogative. But they’ll definitely be working for me in AAA. I told them that maybe they should ask AEW to give them a couple of wildcard dates so if there’s anything they might wanna do in MLW like an anniversary show. But that’s one of the problems I see in wrestling that’s very disheartening. It’s all ego that companies don’t wanna work with other companies. I don’t see the business sense of it as you get fresh matches and give the boys another place to make money so they don’t get stale.”

Konnan on why promotions should be willing to work with each other:

“Everybody should be working with everybody in some form or fashion just for the freshness of it, for the fans and for the boys.”

Konnan on thinking this is a great time for the business:

“It’s a great time to be in the business and who knows what the future holds? My biggest hope is that more companies will work together for the betterment of the industry, for the pleasure of the fans and so the boys have other places to work. I work with different companies and I try to be a liaison, but everyone is so paranoid of everyone else just because they don’t talk to each other and know each other. If they knew that this guy is cool and this guy is cool, they’d probably work together. That paranoia has been fostered in the wrestling industry. It’s really been paramount to business not being done and I hope that ends one day.”

His thoughts on Tom Lawlor working in wrestling:

“Given his background in MMA and that he’s a hard worker, quick learner and has really improved on the mic, he’s a great guy to have that championship right now. He deserves it and has worked hard.”

Konnan on MLW getting a Hispanic champion someday:

“I don’t really look at it as why isn’t there a Hispanic champion. Sooner or later there will be. I don’t really worry about if there’s a Hispanic champion. I’m sure when the time is right there will be. Tom Lawlor’s a very good choice and there’s some interesting matchups…Harry Smith’s a good guy he could go up against or even Fatu who has looked incredible. There’s a plethora of guys out there who he could have some really good matches with. I think he’s a good choice.”