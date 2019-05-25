Foley offers an awesome incentive to those who donate to Massaro’s daughter fund

Mick Foley has added an incentive for those who donate a large sum of money to the college fund for Lexi Massaro, the daughter of the late Ashley Massaro.

In two separate tweets, Foley said that anyone who donates $5,000, he would fly or drive anywhere in the United States or Canada to watch Raw, Smackdown, pay-per-view, or an AEW show with up to 10 friends. He insisted that this is not an auction, and anyone with a $5,000 donation would get it.

When asked a bit later about the donation coming from outside North America, Foley said that for a $10,000 donation, he’d fly anywhere in the world and cover his own travel for the same deal.

Last week, a group of former co-workers of Massaro, the Squared Circle Sisters, opened a GoFundMe campaign to help start a college savings plan for 19-year-old Lexi. The plan is to raise $100,000 and up to now, nearly $35,000 have been raised. To donate go to GoFundMe.com.











