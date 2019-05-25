Double or Nothing: Three way match result

May 25, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae turned into a Fatal-Four-way match — Britt Baker defeated Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae vs. Awesome Kong

