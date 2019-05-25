The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros result
Tag team match for the AAA World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M and Fénix)
Young Bucks retain the AAA Tag Titles in their usual wild match, some insane spots #AEWDON
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 26, 2019
Lucha Bros. @ReyFenixMx @PENTAELZEROM #AEWDoN #AEW https://t.co/YafkexvTyMhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/kW4EuoEw1Q
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 26, 2019
The Young Bucks showing how you make an entrance in Vegas. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/a90kc9gNyO
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 26, 2019
Heavyweight @MattJackson13. #AEWDoN #AEW https://t.co/YafkexvTyMhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/0gcMXfKtXH
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 26, 2019
.@ReyFenixMx mocks your laws of physics and all they stand for! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/7ppdfcEPcC
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@NickJacksonYB with a Moonsault. #AEWDoN #AEW https://t.co/YafkexvTyMhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/SncIbBwanV
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 26, 2019
.@MattJackson13 and @NickJacksonYB paying homage to @fakekinkade & @SuperChrisSabin. #AEWDoN #AEW https://t.co/YafkexvTyMhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/IPN9rAiHgm
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 26, 2019
.@ReyFenixMx flies. #AEWDoN #AEW https://t.co/YafkexvTyMhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/ufeaRGxld9
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 26, 2019
BRAINBUSTAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!! @MattJackson13 #AEWDoN #AEW https://t.co/YafkexvTyMhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/2DPchWjzt7
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 26, 2019
Foot Stomp + Package Piledriver combo followed by a crazy dive by @NickJacksonYB. #AEWDoN #AEW @MattJackson13https://t.co/Yafkexeiachttps://t.co/hW3vzrUPTa pic.twitter.com/Lv3fvYOSS4
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 26, 2019
One arm Meltzer Driver!!!! @MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB #AEWDoN #AEW https://t.co/YafkexvTyMhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/w1lwC2noAB
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 26, 2019