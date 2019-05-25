AEW’s second pay-per-view, All Out, to take place on August 31

All Elite Wrestling announced that their second pay-per-view, titled All Out, will take place on August 31 at the Sears Center in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

All Out is the sequel of All In, an independent show financed by Cody and The Young Bucks last year which pretty much started this All Elite Wrestling evolution. All In also took place at the Sears Center and it was the first independent show that did over 10,000 fans.

Tickets for All Out will go on sale on June 14.