NXT Takeover: Wargames tickets on sale now

Tickets for the NXT Takeover: WarGames 2019 show went on sale to the general public this morning on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are selling for $20, $40, $55, $75, $85, $125, and $200 and $400 for platinum tickets. A lot of tickets remain available as it seems even the NXT brand is suffering from slow live event attendance. NXT Takeover: WarGames 2019 will take place from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Saturday, November 23 on the eve of the Survivor Series.