NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 26 – Day 9” Results – May 24, 2019 – Tokyo, Japan
1. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
SHO [6] defeated Tiger Mask IV [4]
2. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
Will Ospreay [10] defeated Ren Narita [0]
3. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
Marty Scurll [6] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]
4. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
Robbie Eagles [8] defeated DOUKI [2]
5. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
Shingo Takagi [12] defeated TAKA Michinoku [0]
6. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
Bandido [6] defeated Ryusuke Taguchi [8]
7. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
Taiji Ishimori [10] defeated Jonathan Gresham [6]
8. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
BUSHI [6] defeated YOH [6]
9. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
Dragon Lee [8] defeated Titan [4]
10. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
Rocky Romero [4] defeated El Phantasmo [10]
—
Best of the Super Juniors 26 Standings:
A Block:
1. Shingo Takagi [12]
2. Taiji Ishimori [10]
3. SHO [6]
3. Marty Scurll [6]
3. Dragón Lee [6]
3. Jonathan Gresham [6]
7. Tiger Mask IV [4]
7. Titán [4]
7. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]
10. TAKA Michinoku [0]
B Block:
1. El Phantasmo [10]
1. Will Ospreay [10]
3. Ryusuke Taguchi [8]
4. Robbie Eagles [6]
4. YOH [6]
4. Bandido [6]
4. BUSHI [6]
8. Rocky Romero [4]
9. DOUKI [2]
10. Ren Narita [0]