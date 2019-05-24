NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 26 – Day 9” Results – May 24, 2019 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

SHO [6] defeated Tiger Mask IV [4]

2. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

Will Ospreay [10] defeated Ren Narita [0]

3. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Marty Scurll [6] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]

4. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

Robbie Eagles [8] defeated DOUKI [2]

5. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Shingo Takagi [12] defeated TAKA Michinoku [0]

6. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

Bandido [6] defeated Ryusuke Taguchi [8]

7. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Taiji Ishimori [10] defeated Jonathan Gresham [6]

8. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

BUSHI [6] defeated YOH [6]

9. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Dragon Lee [8] defeated Titan [4]

10. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

Rocky Romero [4] defeated El Phantasmo [10]

—

Best of the Super Juniors 26 Standings:

A Block:

1. Shingo Takagi [12]

2. Taiji Ishimori [10]

3. SHO [6]

3. Marty Scurll [6]

3. Dragón Lee [6]

3. Jonathan Gresham [6]

7. Tiger Mask IV [4]

7. Titán [4]

7. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]

10. TAKA Michinoku [0]

B Block:

1. El Phantasmo [10]

1. Will Ospreay [10]

3. Ryusuke Taguchi [8]

4. Robbie Eagles [6]

4. YOH [6]

4. Bandido [6]

4. BUSHI [6]

8. Rocky Romero [4]

9. DOUKI [2]

10. Ren Narita [0]