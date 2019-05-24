NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 26 – Day 8” Results – May 23, 2019 – Tokyo, Japan

May 24, 2019 - by Michael Riba

1. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
El Phantasmo [10] defeated Ren Narita [0]

2. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
Titan [4] defeated TAKA Michinoku [0]

3. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
BUSHI [4] defeated Robbie Eagles [6]

4. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
Jonathan Gresham [6] defeated Tiger Mask IV [4]

5. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
YOH [6] defeated DOUKI [2]

6. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
SHO [4] defeated Marty Scurll [4]

7. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
Ryusuke Taguchi [8] defeated Rocky Romero [2]

8. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4] defeated Taiji Ishimori [8]

9. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match
Will Ospreay [8] defeated Bandido [4]

10. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match
Shingo Takagi [10] defeated Dragon Lee [6]

Best of the Super Juniors 26 Standings:

A Block:

1. Shingo Takagi [10]
2. Taiji Ishimori [8]
3. Dragon Lee [6]
3. Jonathan Gresham [6]
5. Marty Scurll [4]
5. Titan [4]
5. Tiger Mask IV [4]
5. SHO [4]
5. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]
10. TAKA Michinoku [0]

B Block:

1. El Phantasmo [10]
2. Ryusuke Taguchi [8]
2. Will Ospreay [8]
4. Robbie Eagles [6]
4. YOH [6]
6. Bandido [4]
6. BUSHI [4]
8. DOUKI [2]
8. Rocky Romero [2]
10. Ren Narita [0]

