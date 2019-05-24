NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 26 – Day 8” Results – May 23, 2019 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

El Phantasmo [10] defeated Ren Narita [0]

2. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Titan [4] defeated TAKA Michinoku [0]

3. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

BUSHI [4] defeated Robbie Eagles [6]

4. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Jonathan Gresham [6] defeated Tiger Mask IV [4]

5. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

YOH [6] defeated DOUKI [2]

6. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

SHO [4] defeated Marty Scurll [4]

7. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

Ryusuke Taguchi [8] defeated Rocky Romero [2]

8. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4] defeated Taiji Ishimori [8]

9. Best of the Super Jr. 26 B Block Tournament Match

Will Ospreay [8] defeated Bandido [4]

10. Best of the Super Jr. 26 A Block Tournament Match

Shingo Takagi [10] defeated Dragon Lee [6]

—

Best of the Super Juniors 26 Standings:

A Block:

1. Shingo Takagi [10]

2. Taiji Ishimori [8]

3. Dragon Lee [6]

3. Jonathan Gresham [6]

5. Marty Scurll [4]

5. Titan [4]

5. Tiger Mask IV [4]

5. SHO [4]

5. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]

10. TAKA Michinoku [0]

B Block:

1. El Phantasmo [10]

2. Ryusuke Taguchi [8]

2. Will Ospreay [8]

4. Robbie Eagles [6]

4. YOH [6]

6. Bandido [4]

6. BUSHI [4]

8. DOUKI [2]

8. Rocky Romero [2]

10. Ren Narita [0]