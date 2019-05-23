Why Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens are not going to Saudi Arabia

The reason that Daniel Bryan is not going is more than likely the same reason he didn’t go to WWE Crown Jewel. While one would think it would be related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but Bryan reportedly made the decision based on what happened at the first show, before the Khashoggi killing happened.

With Kevin Owens, his family asked him not go to the country. According to Meltzer, sources say that there are several reasons and that “all of the reasons speculated on were accurate”, but didn’t elaborate. The only speculated reason was that it had to do with his friend Sami Zayn not being allowed to go. Owens asked for the show off and when he did, he was never asked why, was given the show off and was told there was no pressure to change his mind.