Updates on Johnny Gargano and Bobby Fish

Updates on both Johnny Gargano and Bobby Fish, who both suffered recent injures and were banged up, but shouldn’t miss any time, including NXT Takeover XXV.

Johnny Gargano has been out of action due to a knee injury, which is why he has been in a producer role backstage at some of the Florida house shows. The injury is said to be fine now, but it’s unknown when he’ll be back in action full time. His match with Adam Cole on June 1 is still on. The injury likely happened in March, as his last house show was on March 8. However, he worked matches since then, including Takeover: New York against Adam Cole and two TV matches (April 10 against Roderick Strong and May 1, with Matt Riddle against Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, although Riddle worked most of it).

Fish was injured on the May 17th show in Philadelphia. It wasn’t a serious injury but he was kept off the rest of the tour as a precaution. Fish and O’Reilly teamed up against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Lorcan kicked Fish in the head and he was “knocked silly.” When he got up, he did more spots and looked silly, and the ref looked like he wanted to stop things before eventually throwing up the X. Fish went to the corner and tagged out, before going outside where the trainers could check on him. O’Reilly then got a suplex into an armbar on Lorcan and finished the match as soon as possible. Fish was at the show in Belair, Maryland the next night but didn’t wrestle. He had his arm in a sling and the live crowd was told that he was injured.

(Pwguru)