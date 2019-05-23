The Club to Reunite on WWE Tour of Japan

PWInsider reports that WWE has announced the lineups for its upcoming tour of Japan, which will include a reunion of the Club, as AJ Styles will team with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Also notable is that Alexa Bliss is advertised for women’s title matches. Bliss was recently pulled from Money in the Bank due to an injury, which is believed to be a concussion. Here are the matches:

Friday, June 28:

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins

* Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics

* The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

* AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley

* Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Cesaro

* Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode

Saturday, June 29:

* Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley

* Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* The Revival vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

* Ricochet vs. Cesaro

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Robert Roode

* Appearances by Samoa Joe, Kairi Sane, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics