Rumor On The Original Plans For The Men’s MITB Winner

According to Dave Meltzer, Drew McIntyre was the planned winner of the match before they changed their minds to Brock. Here is a quote:

“Brock Lesnar, who was not advertised for the Money in the Bank show, was kept away from everyone. There were people in the company aware Lesnar was there and would be part of the show, but most were not. Backstage, those who needed to know, were told that Ali was winning the Money in the Bank match, a change from Drew McIntyre, who had been said was the planned winner earlier in the week“