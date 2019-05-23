Owen Hart passed away twenty years ago today

*This Day in History* May 23, 1999 – Owen Hart passes away in an in-ring accident during the Over the Edge PPV in Kansas City. He was only 34. #RIPOwen pic.twitter.com/9WBCRwPkT1 — WWEalerts (@WWEalerts) May 23, 2019

Not just today, I try to remember Owen Hart every day. Owen was a friend to so many, quick to lend a hand, provide encouragement or even just a simple smile. Owen has left a lasting impact on us all, far beyond the wresting landscape and I'm proud to see that legacy continue. — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) May 23, 2019

Let’s make today #OwenHart appreciation day and trend in his memory. Twenty years after his passing and the impact he made is still being felt. #RememberingOwen pic.twitter.com/2t54iB8GqA — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 23, 2019

20 years today since we lost The King of Harts. All love & thoughts to Martha, Oje and Athena, as well as @BretHart, @NatbyNature and all Owen’s family & friends on this awful anniversary. Gone far too soon – but never forgotten. Owen Hart: May 7th 1965 – May 23rd 1999. pic.twitter.com/3LPESsqs4X — OWEN (@OwenHartFilm) May 23, 2019