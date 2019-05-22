Flair discharged from hospital after 7 days

Seven days after being admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital, 16-time world champion Ric Flair was discharged and is now continuing his recovery at home.

The Nature Boy underwent heart-related surgery on Monday morning and it was a complete success. Doctors felt it went so good that 48 hours after surgery, Naitch was wheeled out of the hospital and sent back home according to TMZ, which also snapped a couple of photos.

The 70-year-old wrestling legend had been suffering from heart issues for the past several months and a medical complication on Friday meant that he had to wait for the weekend to pass to get under the knife again.

“The Naitch is home,” Flair tweeted. “Thank you to all the incredible staff and doctors at Gwinnett Medical Center once again! I am so thankful for all my family, friends, and fans for all the love. At this time in my life, I never take it for granted. I will be back up and WOOOOOing in no time!”

Unfortunately for Flair, he is not allowed to travel to Las Vegas so his roast event on Friday at Starrcast was canceled, or better yet, postponed to a later date. Conrad Thompson, who runs Starrcast and is also his son-in-law, told Sports Illustrated that Flair always downplayed his health challenges and classified them as “routine” to his family but things changed when doctors discovered a complication on Thursday and that is preventing Flair from jumping on a plane to go to Vegas.

Refunds are being issued to all those who purchased a ticket for The Roast of Ric Flair.