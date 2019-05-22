Brian Pillman would have turned 57 today
As many of you know today is my father's birthday. He would have been 57! The coolest thing to me, is how well his character has held up over the years and into the digital era of gifs and memes. He was truly an original and inspiring personality!!! pic.twitter.com/VA5wN7Jmqf
— Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) May 22, 2019
— Mr. PEC-Tacular™ (@MrPEC_Tacular) May 22, 2019
I loved your Dad, young man, and think of him often.
He was a compelling personality in and out of the ring.
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 22, 2019