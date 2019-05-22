GoFundMe campaign started to help get a college savings plan for Ashley Massaro’s daughter

Former co-workers of the late Ashley Massaro have come together to start a GoFundMe campaign that will go towards a college savings plan for her daughter Lexi.

Many of the women behind this campaign, calling themselves the Squared Circle Sisters, have recorded a 15-minute video as they give their thoughts about Ashley and some words of encouragement to her 19-year-old daughter. Lilian Garcia, Mickie James, Lita, Gail Kim, Brooke Adams, Maria Kanellis, Candice Michelle, Katarina Waters, Lisa Marie Varon, Christy Hemme, Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, and others all contributed to the video.

The aim is to raise $100,000 for Lexi and Mick Foley, who lived close to Ashley, kick-started the campaign with a donation of $5,000.

You can help out by going to GoFundMe.com.

Hey everyone all of us girls, our sisters of wrestling, have set up a gofundme account for @ashleymassaro11 ‘s daughter Lexi. Please spread the word and consider donating ❤️❤️ https://t.co/sCqStluY5Y — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) May 22, 2019