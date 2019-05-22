5/22/19 WWE NXT Recap: Breeze Returns; LeRae in Action; Gargano/Riddle vs. ERA Main Event

The show opens with a recap of last week’s main event between The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits, in which the NXT Tag Team Championship became vacated after the match went to a No Contest. William Regal is in his office. He says at NXT TakeOver: XXV, The Street Profits, The Forgotten Sons, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, and The Undisputed ERA will battle in a Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match for the vacant titles.

The opening credits roll. Beth Phoenix, Mauro Ranallo, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary.

The Undisputed ERA’s music hits and the group comes to the ring. Adam Cole says they have heard the rumors, but the ERA is going nowhere and are as strong as they’ve ever been. Cole says they own everyone in NXT and will not stop until they run the place. Cole says they will all be draped in championship gold very soon. He says Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will take the NXT Tag Team Championship and he is going to take the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXV. Johnny Gargano’s music hits, and the NXT Champion makes his way to the stage. Gargano says Cole has his title match, but Cole knows he cannot beat him on his own. Cole says he beat Gargano in the first fall in New York, but Gargano says Cole may have done that, but he won the next two falls. Cole says he knows that it eats Gargano alive that he pinned him in New York and he will do it again in two weeks. Matt Riddle rushes the ring and attacks the ERA. Gargano rushes the ring to help out. Riddle and Gargano rid the ring of the ERA as referees run out to separate everyone.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Sean Maluta vs. Mansoor

Maluta drops Mansoor to the mat and applies a wrist-lock, but Mansoor comes back and takes Maluta down with a head-scissors take down. Mansoor delivers a dropkick, but Maluta comes back with a spinning heel kick. Maluta delivers a Samoan Drop and then kicks Mansoor in the face. Maluta delivers a Codebreaker and goes for the cover, but Mansoor kicks out at two. Maluta applies a neck-wrench submission, but Mansoor gets free and delivers a German suplex. Mansoor connects with a knee in the corner and delivers a forearm. Mansoor connects with a slingshot neck-breaker and then delivers a face-buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mansoor

The Undisputed ERA are yelling in Regal’s office and then emerge. Regal says he told the ERA the way they are conducting themselves is not the way they do things. He says Matt Riddle face Roderick Strong at NXT TakeOver: XXV, but tonight, Riddle and Gargano will team up to face Fish and O’Reilly.

The Velveteen Dream will address the NXT Universe next.

“On My Teeth” by Underoath is one of the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: XXV.

The Velveteen Dream’s music hits, and the NXT North American Champion makes his way to the ring. He says The Dream is in high demand and says if you have The Dream’s name in your mouth, you better be able to handle it. Tyler Breeze’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Breeze says that Prince Pretty is home and says when he was in NXT before he had everyone talking about him. Breeze says there are wanna-be impersonators and cheap knockoffs in NXT now, but there can be only one Prince Pretty. Dream welcomes Breeze to Dream’s NXT and says the NXT spotlight wants to be on a real man and not a boy. Dream says just because Breeze couldn’t cut it on Monday and Tuesday night doesn’t mean he can demand spotlight in NXT. Breeze says it’s more about being inspired. He says the NXT North American Championship inspires him and an inspired Tyler Breeze is too much for Dream to handle. Dream says the line to face him starts outside and tells Breeze to get in line. Dream says Breeze can take a selfie with the champ. Breeze agrees, but then insults Dream and decks him with a right hand before leaving the ring.

Breeze is backstage and he says all he wanted to do was introduce Dream to an inspired Tyler Breeze.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Candice LeRae vs. Reina Gonzalez

Gonzalez clubs LeRae down to the mat and then stomps her in the corner. Gonzalez slams LeRae to the mat and goes for the cover, but LeRae kicks out at two. Gonzalez applies a wrist-lock and then slams LeRae into the corner. LeRae dodges a charge and then delivers an arm-breaker. LeRae sends Gonzalez to the floor and connects with a dropkick. LeRae goes for a cross-body, but Gonzalez catches her. LeRae gets free and shoves Gonzalez into the ring steps. LeRae goes up top and takes Gonzalez down with a hurricanrana. LeRae chops Gonzalez into the corner and then delivers an elbow shot. LeRae delivers a missile dropkick and then hits the springboard moonsault and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Candice LeRae

-After the match, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir come to the ring and attack LeRae. Io Shirai rushes the ring with a kendo stick and beats down Baszler, Duke, and Shafir.

It is announced that The Velveteen Dream will defend the NXT North American Championship against Tyler Breeze at NXT TakeOver: XXV.

Next week: Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair and Kushida vs. Drew Gulak.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Johnny Gargano and Matt Riddle vs. The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly)

Gargano and O’Reilly start with a tie up. Gargano turns it into a wrist-lock, but O’Reilly takes Gargano down. They exchange quick holds on the mat and then battle to their feet. O’Reilly takes Gargano back down and goes for a Triangle, but Gargano counters and goes for the Gargano Escape. O’Reilly escapes and kicks Gargano in the midsection. Fish tags in and applies a rear chin-lock on Gargano. O’Reilly goes after Riddle, but Riddle kicks him in the chest. Fish takes Riddle down, but Gargano kicks Fish in the face. Gargano tosses Fish in the ring and tags in Riddle. Riddle slaps Fish across the chest and then delivers kicks as well. Riddle knocks O’Reilly to the floor and delivers forearms to Fish. Riddle delivers an exploder suplex and then kicks O’Reilly in the face. Fish comes back with a few quick shots, but Riddle suplexes him to the mat a few times.

O’Reilly gets into the ring, but Riddle suplexes him as well. Fish takes Riddle down with an elbow shot and O’Reilly officially tags in. O’Reilly delivers strikes in the corner and Fish tags back in. Fish delivers a pump kick and then beats Riddle down. Fish drives Riddle into the corner and tags in O’Reilly. O’Reilly delivers a forearm shot and then drives his knees into Riddle’s back and ribs. O’Reilly goes for the cover, but Riddle kicks out at two. Fish tags back in and he and O’Reilly suplex Riddle. Fish goes for the cover, but Riddle kicks out at two. Fish keeps Riddle grounded and goes for the cover, but Riddle kicks out again. O’Reilly tags back in and locks in a modified abdominal stretch. Riddle comes back with slaps across O’Reilly’s chest. Riddle goes for a power bomb, but O’Reilly applies a guillotine. Riddle gets free and delivers a knee strike.

Gargano and Fish tag in. Gargano takes Fish and O’Reilly down to the mat with a clothesline-bulldog combo. Gargano delivers a tornado DDT to Fish and goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out at two. O’Reilly tags in and he and Fish plant Gargano with Chasing the Dragon. O’Reilly goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Fish tags back in, but Riddle suplexes O’Reilly to the mat. Riddle delivers an elbow and a kick to O’Reilly’s face. Riddle tags in and Gargano kicks Fish in the face. Riddle hits the Broton and then the Floating Bro. Riddle goes for the cover, but O’Reilly breaks it up. Gargano kicks O’Reilly in the face, as does Riddle. Gargano tosses O’Reilly into Riddle’s knee and Riddle delivers palm strikes to Fish. Fish comes back with an ax kick, but Riddle delivers a power bomb and a knee strike. Riddle goes for the cover, but O’Reilly pulls Fish to the floor.

Riddle kicks O’Reilly in the face and Adam Cole comes to ringside. Gargano takes Cole out on the stage and Roderick Strong knees Riddle in the face. Strong slams Riddle onto the apron and tosses him into the ring. Fish and O’Reilly hit Riddle with the High-Low and Fish gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Undisputed ERA

-After the match, the ERA beat down Riddle and Gargano. Cole lays Gargano out with the Last Shot and the ERA stand over Gargano as the show comes to a close.