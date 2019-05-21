Brock Lesnar to announce which title he is going after next week on Raw

Brock Lesnar, who on Sunday won the Money In The Bank briefcase, will announce next week on Raw the championship he will be going after.

Lesnar appeared in the opening segment of Raw where it was announced that he is eligible to go after either the Universal or WWE title. Towards the end of the show, Lesnar appeared again and teased cashing in his briefcase after both Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston were speared by Bobby Lashley following their main event match.

But Lesnar did not cash in and then Paul Heyman announced that next week, the pair will return on Raw to announce where Lesnar is going.

Lesnar is a former four-time WWE champion and a two-time Universal champion. His last two reigns were with the Universal title and the last time he won the WWE title was in 2014.

The former UFC Heavyweight champion has one year to cash in his briefcase.